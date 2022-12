Maybe the city of Tulsa is digging up graves that were not from the race massacre, but from the influenza pandemic.

It was from 1918-1020 and was called the Spanish flu, an H1N1 virus that killed 50 million people worldwide, and 675,000 in the United States alone.

Lots of people were still dying from it in 1921, and they were burying them everywhere they could.

