Letter: Could adverse possession be the key to unwinding McGirt?

It occurred to me that there is a legal theory that could be appropriated to address issues brought on by the McGirt decision. If the McGirt decision is not directly attacked but another legal vehicle is used to circumvent the ruling, the Supreme Court could find favor with such premise.

Oklahoma has exercised dominion and control over the “Indian lands” for more than 100 years. It seems a claim to maintain the state’s dominion and control can be made by claiming adverse possession, thereby retaining dominion and control in all areas it has historically held.

The Supreme Court is reluctant to reverse a ruling once made, but it might be willing to embrace adverse possession as a plausible way to return the sense and sensibility to the governance of Oklahoma. By so deciding it would give legal precedent for other states that may face a similar dilemma.

