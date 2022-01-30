Letter: Cost burden of utility costs from 2021 winter storm is unfair

In their weekly video, Ginnie Graham and Bob Doucette discuss several issues making news around Tulsa and Oklahoma

Looks like all Oklahomans will be paying up to an extra $7.80 a month over the next 25 years. This is so unfair! Everyone will pay for the utilities’ lack of planning.

It doesn’t matter if people like us cut back and did our best to conserve. It doesn’t matter if you live in a cracker box (like ours) or have a house that is 2,000-4,000 square feet.

Homeowners who stay put will pay the brunt of it. Renters come and go. Will that cost follow them to their next home? What about the people who have moved out of Oklahoma? Who will pay their share? But if you go all electric you will only pay $687 exit fee? An increase of $7.80 over 25 years is $2,340.

Why won’t they disclose who profited from this? Why is the Oklahoma Corporation Commission ruling on this when they know there are discrepancies?

The extra charge will never go away. Who will mark their calendar for 25 years from now? In years past, companies have tacked on fuel surcharges because diesel costs skyrocketed. Many of those never went away.

Who is going to protect the consumer? I would have rather been billed for what I used.

