Letter: Corporations need to pay their fair share in taxes

I have read with some amusement of the GOP's response to President Joe Biden increasing taxes on corporations to help fund our desperately needed infrastructure revamping.

Before anyone gets their knickers in a twist, realize that the majority of corporations in America pay little or no federal taxes.

Most corporations have moved their companies to countries where they don't have to pay a living wage or offer other perks like insurance. They also keep foreign bank accounts to avoid taxes, basically exploiting every tax loophole they can find.

They will cry foul and claim this cost will have to be passed on to consumers, even though a company like Nike rakes in millions in profits.

If the loopholes in corporate taxation were closed, and they had to pay their fair share, perhaps individual taxes would not be so high. I could go for that scenario.

To me, corporations that play this game are extremely un-American. So are the members of our government who help make this possible.

I prefer to buy American products made in America. Everyone knows what a scavenger hunt that is.