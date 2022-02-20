Letter: Corporation Commission needs more voices, and should go after price gougers

The Corporation Commission has now approved a $4 monthly bill increase per month for 25 years because the people were gouged by increased natural gas prices 500-fold from last winter severe cold.

If I owned a hardware store and increased the price for shovels 500-fold, there would be somebody knocking on my door. We have laws to prevent this act of gouging the public. Why aren’t they called out for this infraction?

The Corporation Commission is comprised of three people. How can we get a range of opinions with only three people?

The commission should be made up of more diversified people and more in number. If charges are merited against these companies that increased prices, then go after them.

