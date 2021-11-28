Letter: Contrary to what Rep. Tom Cole says, GOP does not police its own

U.S. Rep. Tom Cole believes the Democrats went too far with their move to censure Rep. Paul Gosar after he posted a video depicting violence against U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and President Joe Biden, adding that the Republicans have a “history of policing their members’ conduct.”

The only policing I have seen done is when one of their members dares to think for themselves rather than toeing the party line. Otherwise, as long as they vote as told, they can do or say whatever they want to, no matter how outrageous.