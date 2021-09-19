Letter: Contractors follow strict codes for public safety, so why not a vaccine?

I’m confounded by an electrical contractor featured in a Sept. 13 story ("'Extremely difficult on us': Federal vaccine mandate creates negative reaction within area business circles").

The contractor nearly died from COVID last fall and maintains that his near-death experience did not alter his strong conviction that vaccinations should be a personal choice.

He is concerned his workforce will quite if he mandates a vaccine as a condition of employment, saying "Most of my guys don’t believe in the vaccine."

Licensed and trained electricians follow strict codes to ensure the public safety. Their work is essential and dangerous if conditions are lax or codes circumvented.

My father, Jack Wynn, was a 70-year member of the IBEW, so I am familiar with the trade.

I think that electricians, perhaps over other tradesmen, would be the first in line to get a vaccination since public safety is paramount to their labors.