Letter: Continuing questions about Epic Charter Schools

It seems like almost every day we read about another skunk in the proverbial Epic Charter Schools woodpile.

This time Epic donates money to one of our lawmakers. Next that lawmaker introduces a bill that appears to allow Epic to choose whatever private auditing firm of their choosing.

All this was done in the wide open ("Epic co-founder's audit recommendations make it into legislation," March 11).

Now why, pray tell, would they pay for this service? Maybe Gov. Kevin Stitt knows.

John Dandridge, Tulsa

