 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Continued support of Trump the definition of insanity?

  • 0

GOP Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland says “GOP backing Trump would be the definition of insanity.” Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper called former President Donald Trump “an unprincipled person who, given his self-interest, should not be in the position of public service.”

These quotes from principled Republicans say a lot about Oklahoma GOP politicians Markwayne Mullin, T.W. Shannon, Nathan Dahm, etc. who proudly boast of their allegiance to Trump. Is it insanity? Should these politicians be in the position of public service?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Trump was one outrageously bad president

Letter: Trump was one outrageously bad president

"Like a grade schooler, he uses demeaning nicknames for people he doesn’t like. He downplayed COVID-19, comparing it to the flu, and advocated treatment with ineffective medication while critical of masking and social distancing as hundreds of thousands of Americans died," says Tulsa resident Kenneth Calabrese.

Letter: Failure of SB 676 a win for LGBTQ+ community

Letter: Failure of SB 676 a win for LGBTQ+ community

"If SB 676 were to pass, it would greatly harm Oklahoma's LGBTQ+ youth and further promote discrimination, social isolation, increased suicide rates, and violate the individual's privacy," writes Tahlequah resident Meghan Barnett.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert