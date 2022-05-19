Letter: Continued support of Trump the definition of insanity?

GOP Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland says “GOP backing Trump would be the definition of insanity.” Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper called former President Donald Trump “an unprincipled person who, given his self-interest, should not be in the position of public service.”

These quotes from principled Republicans say a lot about Oklahoma GOP politicians Markwayne Mullin, T.W. Shannon, Nathan Dahm, etc. who proudly boast of their allegiance to Trump. Is it insanity? Should these politicians be in the position of public service?

