Letter: Continue Ukraine support

The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, and many of us are growing weary. The expense has been considerable, the unending casualties of war are uncomfortable to fathom, let alone witness on nightly newscasts

The war's impact on the global economy, especially on the food security for undeveloped nations, seems unsustainable. But we cannot diminish our support of Ukraine, their sacrifice has been too great and their pursuit too noble.

The words "negotiated peace" are surfacing more readily, but this approach is fraught with issues. The Ukrainians will want their occupied lands returned to them. If not, what happens to those Ukrainians who reside on those lands? Are they to be sacrificed?

And what about the billions of dollars that will be required to reconstruct a devastated Ukraine after the war? Shouldn't the perpetrating nation foot that bill through reparations?

What about the thousands of documented war crimes committed by the Russian military on Ukraine's citizens? Is this to be forgotten?

Russia will never embrace a negotiated peace that does not cede Ukrainian territory to Russia, that requires it to invest in Ukraine's resurrection, or that holds it accountable for the sins of its military.

There is no negotiated path to peace until Ukraine drives its enemy from its land, and that only happens with our continued support.

This war will not end until Vladimir Putin declares it so, and that will not happen until the pain felt by the Russian citizenry becomes too great to bear.

