Letter: Constitution silent on rights of the unborn

Recently, an op-ed was posted claiming that protecting the unborn restores democracy (“Democracy restored by protecting unborn,” May 8).

The Constitution was written by living, breathing individuals who submitted the document to other living, breathing individuals for approval as the way we Americans choose to be governed.

Not one single word in that document extends protection to entities not able to breathe. Not the dead, nor the unborn. The only way the Constitution can be changed is with a constitutional amendment.

Our founding fathers created our three-part government with the wisdom of keeping in check the legislature by allowing the Supreme Court to disavow laws that do not meet the framework of the Constitution.

"Right to life" is a phrase used by some to imply that a fetus has a right to be born. Under our constitution, that is not true.

Banning abortion places women who have already been victimized by rape or incest into a position of continuing to be victimized, forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy. It denies them the right to liberty and the pursuit of happiness in favor of granting rights to an unborn fetus, a clear violation of their constitutional rights.

The self-named moral majority is trying to force their view of religion on all citizens of this country. That is a constitutional violation. Sixty percent of this nation believes that Roe v. Wade must continue to be supported. From a constitutional perspective, life begins when a baby is born and begins breathing.

Let their voice be heard.

