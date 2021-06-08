Letter: Constitution meant to protect rights

Tulsa World Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene claims to find no right to not wear a mask during a pandemic anywhere in the Bill of Rights ("Law ties the hands of college leaders," May 30).

What a monumentally stupid thing to say. Has he not read the 10th Amendment?

Surely a professional newspaperman knows the purpose of the Constitution is to protect our rights, not list them out, one by one.

Michael Collins, Tulsa

