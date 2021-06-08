 Skip to main content
Letter: Constitution meant to protect rights
Tulsa World Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene claims to find no right to not wear a mask during a pandemic anywhere in the Bill of Rights ("Law ties the hands of college leaders," May 30).

What a monumentally stupid thing to say. Has he not read the 10th Amendment?

Surely a professional newspaperman knows the purpose of the Constitution is to protect our rights, not list them out, one by one.

Michael Collins, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene reads his column, "In Oklahoma, unvaccinated college students can do whatever they want, and their school can't do much about it"
