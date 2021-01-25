Letter: Conspiracy theories crowd the truth

The U.S. Constitution grants everyone freedom of speech, but with freedom comes great responsibility.

Nowhere has this become clearer than with our recent election.

Truthful facts are the cornerstone of our democracy, but once undermined, truths may not matter.

The death of President John F. Kennedy spawned numerous conspiracy theories. However, after years of research and investigations, it was determined there was no conspiracy.

The fuel for these conspiracies was the disbelief that one man could commit such an act.

Today's flames of an election conspiracy are being fanned by just one man. Truth matters!

Dewey Miller, Tulsa

