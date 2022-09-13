 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Conspiracies abound on falling gas prices over Labor Day weekend

Am I the only one to notice that gasoline prices over the Labor Day weekend were actually lower than the week before? How can this be?

For years, self-appointed experts have ranted about how Big Oil always raises prices over major holidays. Something is amiss. Hunter Biden’s computer must have an answer. Ashley Biden’s diary surely foretold this event. What might the information in those empty security folders at Mar-A-Lago have told us about this?

The Illuminati are silent. Journalists turn away. The 2020 stolen election story must be a cover-up. Rep. Kevin McCarthy and Sen. Lindsey Graham won’t comment. Rep. Markwayne Mullin won’t fight this one. Sen. Ted Cruz seems to be unavailable in Mexico. President Joe Biden only smiles enigmatically.

I place the blame squarely where it belongs: We have a vast conspiracy by that evil triad, Big Oil, Big Pharma and Big Gulp.

