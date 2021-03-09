Letter: Considering when party politics becomes cult thinking

I'm glad to see an increasing number of Republicans of stature such as Oklahoma's Mickey Edwards, also former chairman of Conservative Political Action Conference, calling out the President Donald Trump takeover of the party for what it obviously is, a cult movement.
Cults, fortunately have limited shelf lives.
Looking at the grotesquely overwhelming domination of Republicans in our state Senate and House, one wonders if Oklahoma Republican voters have become a cult.
Notorious for mindlessly following false prophets and myths, if one examines the actual effects of Republican domination of state politics the past 30 years on critical issues such as crime, public schools, higher education, health care, economy, life expectancy, mental health, gender equality, law enforcement and infrastructure, one discovers a very unnerving reality.
On these vital measures of state government performance, for the past 30 to 40 years as Republican domination grew, Oklahoma’s relative standing among the 50 states on these and other critical issues has fallen dramatically.
Here's an admittedly extreme example: Just a year ago, we had among the lowest public school teaching salaries in the entire nation!
In short, where we once ranked in the top half, third or quarter of the states on many of these measures, we now are the exact inverse: bottom feeders.
Perhaps we’ve fallen victim to cult-think? If facts matter, it appears to be well past time we face a few.
Our opinions we are free to choose. We are not free to choose our own facts.
Gary Peer, Jenks
Editor's Note: In an interview with CNN's Erin Burnett, former Oklahoma congressman Mickey Edwards said, “The party seems now to be completely following the lead of one man wherever he goes, which is the definition of a cult. All that matters is ‘Trump is for this, we’re for this.’ And that includes denying truth, denying facts, denying reality.”
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured video: