Letter: Considering when party politics becomes cult thinking

I'm glad to see an increasing number of Republicans of stature such as Oklahoma's Mickey Edwards, also former chairman of Conservative Political Action Conference, calling out the President Donald Trump takeover of the party for what it obviously is, a cult movement.

Cults, fortunately have limited shelf lives.

Looking at the grotesquely overwhelming domination of Republicans in our state Senate and House, one wonders if Oklahoma Republican voters have become a cult.

Notorious for mindlessly following false prophets and myths, if one examines the actual effects of Republican domination of state politics the past 30 years on critical issues such as crime, public schools, higher education, health care, economy, life expectancy, mental health, gender equality, law enforcement and infrastructure, one discovers a very unnerving reality.

On these vital measures of state government performance, for the past 30 to 40 years as Republican domination grew, Oklahoma’s relative standing among the 50 states on these and other critical issues has fallen dramatically.

Here's an admittedly extreme example: Just a year ago, we had among the lowest public school teaching salaries in the entire nation!