Letter: Consider supporting Inside Out charity for women

Recently I was invited to a fundraiser as a guest to an organization named Inside Out for women. It provides advocacy, resources and discipleship to help women rebuild their lives and re-enter society.

These women have been in situations such as prison, homelessness, trauma in their homes such as rape and incest, and addictions such as drugs and alcoholism that have led them to be incarcerated.

Obviously, these women need help. To hear their testimony was powerful and amazing. The success rate is very high.

Please think of them at Christmas when you donate to a charity. They do need help. To donate, visit iors.org to donate online and learn more about it. They are in great need of help.

