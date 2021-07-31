 Skip to main content
Letter: Consider donating to teachers as a start of school project
Letter: Consider donating to teachers as a start of school project

I am part of a team at Tulsa's AZZ Galvanizing donating supplies for the teachers at Celia Clinton Elementary.

We were able to raise about $700, which is about $10 an employee. 

With these donations, we were able to donate everything the teachers had requested.

We know that these past couple of years have been very difficult for teachers.

Teachers already spend a lot of money out-of-pocket, so we asked them what they spend the most on to purchase for them. 

Plus, we asked what they enjoyed and liked. We got them a lot of coffee and snacks.

Our teachers deserve it! 

