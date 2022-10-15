Letter: Consider consequences of third-party vote

Far too many people are being influenced and manipulated by anger, agitation and fear created by experts who generate incendiary, baseless and unsubstantiated innuendoes, distortions, half-truths, fabrications and outright lies.

Additionally, our sensibilities are being assaulted by talking heads broadcast by propaganda mills disguised as news programs. These "pundits" distort the definitions, ramifications and consequences ascribed to words and ideals such as communism, socialism, fascism, conservatism, liberalism, democracy and republic.

Get an unabridged dictionary, review the definitions of those words and concepts, along with terms like ethics, honesty, demagogue, dictatorship, white supremacy, segregation and coup.

Consider their meanings and think about what type of society and government will best provide beneficial circumstances for ourselves, our children and future generations. Take a broad unbiased view of how our elections function.

Will votes for independent or libertarian candidates accomplish positive results? As a protest against the two dominant parties, such a vote can certainly be justified, but will it help thwart the current relentless attack by a Republican junta intent upon overthrowing our democratic republic in favor of an authoritarian dictatorship?

