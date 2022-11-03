Letter: Conservatives are right to question election security

From Tammany Hall in New York City, to the Pendergast mob family in Kansas City, to Mayor Richard Daley’s Cook County, Illinois, to the serial election fraudster Lyndon Johnson, the one common denominator – the only common denominator – in Democratic machine politics is a long and deep history of cheating in elections.

Apparently unaware of this rich legacy, the Democrats are now shocked that anyone would question the results of an election. The obvious response is “fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice shame on me.”

Lyndon Johnson cheated in elections even when he didn’t need to. The way that it worked was that he had election officials in “safe” election districts wait until the end of the counting in other areas was finished before turning in the safe districts counts.

If Johnson needed more votes he would have his “safe district” person add the needed votes to ensure Johnson’s victory.

Politicians, almost entirely Democrats, have used variations on this theme for over a century and a half. Ever the party of hyperbole and irony, Pendergast machine candidate Harry Truman called his opponent Tom Dewey a fascist.

That pejorative is still popular with Democrats. Dewey’s resume included sending mob bosses in New York to Sing Sing prison.

So when Republicans question the great surge in votes that often seem to show up at the end of election nights, it’s not anti-democratic or fascist. It’s realism. As to the Democrats rhetoric; I just ignore it.

