Letter: Conservative politicians have cost the state a lot of money

When you go vote this November please remember how much money the conservative party has cost Oklahoma taxpayers.

How many anti-abortion bills cost additional money only to be found in violation of our state constitution? And now House Bill 1775 is likely to wind up either costing us money being repealed or costing us money being defended in court.

How much money has been spent paying for special sessions to accomplish things which should have been accomplished during a regular session, or just like a regular session end with nothing being accomplished?

How many federal dollars are now in jeopardy because of in-fighting amongst the members and leaders of the conservative party? How much longer will we accept the new tax and spend conservative party?

I realize it's easier to campaign against President Joe Biden than it is to run a campaign based on real issues here in Oklahoma, but we need to elect people willing to work for Oklahoma rather than people wanting to work against Washington, D.C.

