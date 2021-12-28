Letter: Conservative migration out of liberal states is underway

For the first time in our history, America is undergoing a political migration as conservatives flee the pro-criminal policies of the left.
Smith & Wesson is moving from Massachusetts to Tennessee. The NRA plans to move from New York to Texas. Remington Arms is moving from New York to Georgia.
Entire states, like Florida, have shifted from Democrat to Republican, as people choose freedom over iron-fisted Democratic control.
The implications of these moves have generated fears that America may one day split into two Americas as liberals unilaterally push their agenda through Congress.
Perhaps the next election will change that.
