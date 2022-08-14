 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: 'Conservative' court will strip us of our rights

  • 0

Historically, our political parties have harbored a selection of devious, self-centered, unreliable, dishonest characters, but what is now occurring within the "conservative" Republican Party is unprecedented.

An assault on our democratic republic form of government is in progress due to the actions of a large and determined contingent of "conservatives" advocating for and planning to replace our current government with an authoritarian dictatorship based on white supremacy.

An indication of what awaits if this "conservative" change in government occurs is the "conservative" Supreme Court ruling to deny abortion rights by stating it is not an established precedent mentioned in the Constitution, thereby ignoring the wishes of the majority of the U.S. population.

Is the court in favor of deleting the amendments as well? What happens next? Apparently, according to the "conservative" Supreme Court, anything not mentioned in the original Constitution should be left to state legislatures. This will generate a litany of restrictions on our rights not mentioned in the Constitution, as has been demonstrated by "conservative" state legislative actions to prohibit access to abortions.

People are also reading…

Women are not mentioned in the original Constitution. At some future date will some "conservative" state legislature pass laws requiring women to be labeled "for domestic use only?”

It is now time to speak out, denounce, and defeat those who are conspiring to subvert our democratic republic form of government.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Tough questions for Mullin, Shannon arise after debate

Letter: Tough questions for Mullin, Shannon arise after debate

"That assault on the Capitol was serious business, being an attempted coup that killed people, threatened to hang a sitting American vice president, halted the confirmation of a national election, and showed Mullen seeking cover from a riotous mob," writes Tulsa resident Samuel Harris.

Letter: Oklahoma needs new U.S. senators

Letter: Oklahoma needs new U.S. senators

"What is the party platform these people represent, other than cutting Social Security, cutting Medicare, and raising taxes on low-and-middle-class Americans just to name a few items in the 11-point plan put forward by the leadership of the GOP?" asks Tulsa resident Tom Dial.

Letter: Brad Carson's arrival at TU good for school, city

Letter: Brad Carson's arrival at TU good for school, city

"Noting the ugly campus divide of the past decade-plus, (Brad Carson's) arrival as TU’s president could not have come at a more important time in not only the university’s history, but the city of Tulsa’s as well," says Tulsa resident Gary Peer.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert