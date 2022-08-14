Letter: 'Conservative' court will strip us of our rights

Historically, our political parties have harbored a selection of devious, self-centered, unreliable, dishonest characters, but what is now occurring within the "conservative" Republican Party is unprecedented.

An assault on our democratic republic form of government is in progress due to the actions of a large and determined contingent of "conservatives" advocating for and planning to replace our current government with an authoritarian dictatorship based on white supremacy.

An indication of what awaits if this "conservative" change in government occurs is the "conservative" Supreme Court ruling to deny abortion rights by stating it is not an established precedent mentioned in the Constitution, thereby ignoring the wishes of the majority of the U.S. population.

Is the court in favor of deleting the amendments as well? What happens next? Apparently, according to the "conservative" Supreme Court, anything not mentioned in the original Constitution should be left to state legislatures. This will generate a litany of restrictions on our rights not mentioned in the Constitution, as has been demonstrated by "conservative" state legislative actions to prohibit access to abortions.

Women are not mentioned in the original Constitution. At some future date will some "conservative" state legislature pass laws requiring women to be labeled "for domestic use only?”

It is now time to speak out, denounce, and defeat those who are conspiring to subvert our democratic republic form of government.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.