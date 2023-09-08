The recent compromise that permits Medicare to begin negotiating the price it must pay for prescription drugs reveals the hypocrisy of our state’s GOP.

For as long as I can remember, one of the mantras of Oklahoma Republicans has been that government should be run like a business. Candidates for governor, Legislature and Congress all seize every opportunity to promote the idea that the good business practices of the private sector should be adopted by the public sector.

That means if negotiation works for business, so should it work for government. After all, every business of every size and stripe negotiates the best deal it can when dealing with a supplier. If government is to be run like a business, it should be permitted to negotiate, as well.

Is that the tune the GOP is singing about the Medicare deal? Of course not.

Government would be cutting into Big Pharma’s profit margin. We can’t have that. They are entitled to make a reasonable return on their investments.

For Big Pharma, that means hundreds of billions, not just billions. Never mind that we are talking about Medicare — senior citizens who have paid for this form of insurance.

Private insurance is entitled to negotiate, but not public insurance. The E word applies only to Wall Street, not Main Street, and certainly not the individual taxpayer. Oh, while we’re at it, let’s not overlook how much of Big Pharma’s research investment is underwritten by government grants.

