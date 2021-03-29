Letter: Congressman Markwayne Mullin not responding with details of stolen election

Does Congressman Markwayne Mullin still suspect that the presidential election was stolen from President Donald Trump, that Joe Biden's electoral victory was not legitimate? He won't say.

Whenever I have written to Mullin, he has always responded promptly, usually with a wordy form letter that vaguely discusses my issue.

But I have written to him twice recently, once in early February and again two weeks ago, asking for a yes-or-no response to this simple question: "Do you harbor reasonable doubt that Joe Biden's election to the presidency was legitimate, and free of massive fraud that could have cost Donald Trump the presidency?"

His office sent immediate "I received your message" robo-responses, but Mullin has chosen not to respond at all to my yes-or-no question. Twice.

So we can only speculate about what Mullin really believes, his reasoning behind his belief and why he is unwilling to talk about it.

Personally, I don't believe that Democrats are smart enough or have the necessary skill set to steal a presidential election in multiple states without leaving behind any evidence at all, even if they are unscrupulous enough to attempt such a thing.

Does Rep. Mullin believe otherwise?