Letter: Congressman Markwayne Mullin not representing all constituents

My U.S. representative is Markwayne Mullin, but he doesn't really represent me.

Mullin says that President Donald Trump is not to blame for the Jan. 6 violence at the U.S. Capitol.

I watched Trump at his rally tell supporters to march to the Capitol, cheering them on to not be weak and take the country back.

Trump cost lives and injuries to many, and does he care?

For Mullin to stand by someone who lies constantly must not make him much of an independent thinker. When Mullin was in Washington, D.C., he was a rubber stamp vote for what Trump wanted.

I used to think Mullin was an intelligent, independent decision-maker, but that's not so true now.

Without evidence, Mullin chose to follow the front man in the White House and make a fool of himself.

