Letter: Congressman Markwayne Mullin has more questions to answer

Congressman Markwayne Mullin apparently believes it is permissible to bribe foreign officials.

Mullin should be compelled to answer more questions: Who else was involved? Who provided the money?

Perhaps even more disgusting is his craven assertion that the Biden administration somehow sabotaged his effort. If anything, it justifiably refused to abet a crime.

Congress should demand that Mullin answer these questions. Then he should submit his resignation to Nancy Pelosi.

Editor's Note: According to a Washington Post story, Congressman Markwayne Mullin called the Tajikistan ambassador asking for help getting into Afghanistan. He said he had a large amount of cash, essentially for bribes in Afghanistan, in violation of Tajiki law.

