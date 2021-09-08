 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Congressman Markwayne Mullin has more questions to answer
0 Comments

Letter: Congressman Markwayne Mullin has more questions to answer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Congressman Markwayne Mullin apparently believes it is permissible to bribe foreign officials. 

Mullin should be compelled to answer more questions: Who else was involved? Who provided the money?

Perhaps even more disgusting is his craven assertion that the Biden administration somehow sabotaged his effort. If anything, it justifiably refused to abet a crime.

Congress should demand that Mullin answer these questions. Then he should submit his resignation to Nancy Pelosi.

Editor's Note: According to a Washington Post story, Congressman Markwayne Mullin called the Tajikistan ambassador asking for help getting into Afghanistan. He said he had a large amount of cash, essentially for bribes in Afghanistan, in violation of Tajiki law.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

C-SPAN video from July 25, 2021. The Oklahoma Republican Congressman was present at the U.S. Capitol during the riots
0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News