Letter: Congressman Markwayne Mullin continues actions embarrassing to Oklahoma

Congressmen Markwayne Mullin's continued terrible judgment has been on national display recently and is an ongoing embarrassment to our state.

During the siege on our U.S. Capitol, he was offered a mask but refused it saying he was not going to get political.

Trying to be safe and protect our vulnerable population is political?

After the siege, he participated in an attempted coup against our government by voting to not accept the election results certified by all 50 states.

Had he not heard President Donald Trump’s recorded attempt to coerce Georgia’s secretary of state into stealing 11,780 votes for him? If Trump had won as he said, why the need to steal votes?

Mullin has thrown his support behind Marjorie Taylor Greene, who advocated for the killing of certain members of Congress, believed lasers from space caused California wildfires, preached that mass school shootings are bogus, said a plane never hit the Pentagon, and on and on.

Mullin explained his support for Greene was that she apologized (she never uttered those words) and everyone deserves a second chance.

Mullin went on to degrade certain members of Congress who had said things in the past with which he did not agree.