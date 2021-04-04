Letter: Congressman Hern flat-out wrong about tax policy

Rep. Kevin Hern’s tale of coming Democratic tax hikes is a scare tactic that the Republican Party has fallen back on ("Democratic tax hikes are coming," March 29).

So ironic when he says “Our federal spending has gone beyond reckless in recent years - ballooning the national debt to over $28 trillion.”

Those recent years had Republicans in control of both houses of Congress and the White House.

He is eager to share blame with the socialist Democrats, but the facts would say otherwise.

Republican trickle-down tax policies work fine to make the rich richer, but they also make income inequality worse and don’t fuel economic growth.

That’s the finding of the London School of Economics, which studied the concept on a worldwide scale in 2020.

When President Donald Trump and the Republicans passed the Tax Cut and Jobs Act in 2017, they exacerbated that problem, benefiting primarily the wealthy and corporations.

We didn’t get jobs, we got stock buybacks. And even before COVID-19, the deficit skyrocketed.