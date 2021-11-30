Letter: Congressional Republicans take hypocrisy to a new level

Now that President Joe Biden has signed the infrastructure bill into a law that every member of the Oklahoma congressional delegation voted against, I wonder – when Oklahoma gets its share of the money to repair roads and bridges and place internet broadband into rural areas – how many of them will jump out in front of the TV cameras claiming that they totally supported the bill and never mention that they voted against it.

When they say that, neither TV nor print journalists will mention the elephant in the room. If they supported the infrastructure bill so much, why did they vote against it?

Every Republican member of Congress will leap in front of the TV cameras to claim that they always supported projects that they voted against. Even Republican governors who ranted and railed against it are now screaming that their state deserves a bigger piece of the pie.

The current Republican Party has raised hypocrisy to an art form.

