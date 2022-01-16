 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Congressional representatives who were silent about Capitol riot violated their oaths
0 Comments

Letter: Congressional representatives who were silent about Capitol riot violated their oaths

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I am an 81-year-old Tulsan, and spent four years in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. I am an ex-Tulsa police officer, and a 35-year businessman.

I am an ex-Republican with moderate to conservative views. I wish to condemn forever our congressional representatives, some of whom I know personally.

They hid during the Jan. 6 commemoration, which does not hide their cowardice, hypocrisy or the violation of their oaths of office. I will vote for anyone running against them.

I picture Congressman Markwayne Mullin, hiding under a chair, or Sen. James Lankford chickening out when the odds came against him.

They all broke your oath to their country, and to us, the people who voted them into office.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

This week's topics: Frustration with local COVID testing, the insurrection one year later, gun violence and celebrating the lives of two Hollywood icons
0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Don't believe the big lie
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Don't believe the big lie

"Former President Donald Trump and many in the Republican Party demand that you deny truth and believe that the insurrection was peaceful and honorable, despite the fact that it injured 150 Capitol Police, led to the deaths of five people and attempted to violate the Constitution by trying to stop the legitimate transfer of power," writes Tulsa resident Christine Jacobs Buzzard.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert