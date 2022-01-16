Letter: Congressional representatives who were silent about Capitol riot violated their oaths

I am an 81-year-old Tulsan, and spent four years in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. I am an ex-Tulsa police officer, and a 35-year businessman.

I am an ex-Republican with moderate to conservative views. I wish to condemn forever our congressional representatives, some of whom I know personally.

They hid during the Jan. 6 commemoration, which does not hide their cowardice, hypocrisy or the violation of their oaths of office. I will vote for anyone running against them.

I picture Congressman Markwayne Mullin, hiding under a chair, or Sen. James Lankford chickening out when the odds came against him.

They all broke your oath to their country, and to us, the people who voted them into office.

