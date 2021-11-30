Letter: Congressional redistricting plan is shameful

The Republican-led Legislature has sent to the governor the congressional redistricting plan, which was touted to be fair and equitable. It is anything but that.

Gerrymandering is what courts would call it. It proposes to split the historic southwest Oklahoma City Hispanic "Little Flower Church" district into three Oklahoma congressional districts. This plan dilutes and muzzles the voice of Hispanics in Oklahoma, an already under-represented minority.

I call on my friends in the Republican Party, the governor, and fair-minded Oklahomans, to feel and speak out against this outrage. What the GOP-led congressional redistricting committee has done is blatantly wrong. Have they no shame?

