Letter: Congress wrong to adjourn before finding solutions to high evictions

Congress just went on a break for six weeks as landlords continue to evict families who have lost their livelihoods due to the pandemic.

Really? The leaders couldn’t agree on the vote, so they just go home.

Who thinks this will solve the problem? They are serving residents who they need to help and who are struggling to put food on their tables and keep the roof over their heads.

This is just wrong.

