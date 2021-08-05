 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Congress wrong to adjourn before finding solutions to high evictions
0 Comments

Letter: Congress wrong to adjourn before finding solutions to high evictions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Congress just went on a break for six weeks as landlords continue to evict families who have lost their livelihoods due to the pandemic.

Really? The leaders couldn’t agree on the vote, so they just go home.

Who thinks this will solve the problem? They are serving residents who they need to help and who are struggling to put food on their tables and keep the roof over their heads.

This is just wrong.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Tulsa World Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene interviews Broken Arrow resident Cindy Galbreath about the frustrations she faces obtaining a passport renewal.
0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News