Letter: Congress should pass the Stop Bullying Act

Together we can end bullying and decrease the rates of youth suicide in Oklahoma. We must make a stand to support the passing of House Resolution 549, the Stop Bullying Act.

Bullying is one of the leading causes of suicide rates in youth. The fact that Oklahoma ranks 10th highest in suicide rates indicates we need to do more, before we can say we are proud of the efforts we have put forth as Oklahomans to protect our youth.

HR 549 would be a tremendous step in the right direction to study, oppose and put a stop to bullying. The passing of this bill will allow Oklahoma to receive federal funds in order to organize an anti-bullying task force that will study, address, and reduce bullying in our schools.

The program will have an annual report each year that will provide opportunity to measure and evaluate results of the program. It is my goal to bring awareness of what this bill is and what it can do to help stop such an imbedded problem in our schools.

I am calling on our elected officials, our public leaders, our local media, our teachers, and our parents to become aware of the destruction that bullying causes and to do their part to help pass HR 549.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.