Letter: Congress should disestablish Oklahoma tribal reservations

A treaty is defined as an agreement between two or more nations. The treaty may be revoked by either party by words or actions.

I would argue the five tribes of eastern Oklahoma disestablished their reservations when they gave land allotments to tribal members and allowed members to sell the land.

The tribes and tribal members hold very little of the 16 million acres of the original reservations. The tribes are raising issues concerning the collection of property, sales, and income taxes.

A federal lawsuit has been filed by Choctaw tribal members claiming the state has no right to collect income taxes from them.

The tribes were enthusiastic about the McGirt decision, even though it tied them to a convicted felon who sexually assaulted a child. They have come to realize they were ill prepared for their additional criminal justice responsibilities.

The state's criminal justice system was not abusive of tribal members. The system wasn't broken until the tribes broke it.

The U.S. Supreme Court has made its position clear on the reservation issue. It is time for our U.S. senators and representatives to step up and represent the majority of Oklahomans and move bills forward to definitively disestablish the reservations.

Editor's note: Under the Dawes Act of 1887, it was the federal government — not the tribes — which was authorized to break up tribal lands to be apportioned to tribal members who signed their names to the Dawes rolls, or sell "unclaimed" lands to non-Indian settlers.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.