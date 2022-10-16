Letter: Congress should continue supporting the Peace Corps

I completely agree with a recent letter titled “Support Peace Corps” that appeared in the Oct. 6 issue of the Tulsa World.

I also served as a Peace Corps volunteer. Immediately after obtaining a master’s degree in library science from the University of Oregon in 1963, I was selected to teach secondary school biology in eastern Nigeria.

However, the Peace Corps recalled that I had a degree in library science and so I was assigned to develop (from scratch) a research library to support the research and training mission of the newly established Economic and Development Institute at the University of Nigeria Enugu campus.

The Institute’s objective was to “train Nigerian University graduates in economic development work so as to provide highly trained personnel who would occupy important posts in the ministries, in the business world, and in the universities.”

The library slowly took shape beginning with a 300-book collection on economics donated by the World Bank. What a wonderful contribution our Peace Corps made to the people of that country!

Following my assignment in Nigeria, I was with the first group of volunteers to serve in South Korea from 1966-1968.

Congress is now considering the Peace Corps Reauthorization Act (House Resolution 1456). As the writer of that Oct. 6 letter wrote, “the peace corps is an important component of our nation’s soft power engagement.”

I encourage Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford to shepherd the act through the Senate so that our magnificent contribution to the world will continue uninterrupted.

