Letter: Congress needs to pass voting rights bills

What does our valued freedom mean if we are not permitted to vote for our representatives?

No more important legislation is before Congress than the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

They have passed the House and now are with the Senate. These bills will counter the restrictive voting bills passed recently in more than 17 states by Republicans who claim, despite evidence, that there was widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

Thank you to the Tulsa World for the editorial in support of these bills, admonishing our Oklahoma senators for not permitting Senate debate on these vital democratic measures ("Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford should vote to end filibuster on John Lewis Act," July 9).

They will make it easy for all Americans to vote, discourage partisan gerrymandering and help remove the power of the very wealthy to buy our elections.

All of these measures are supported by the majority of Americans.