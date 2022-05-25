 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Congress needs to act on sky-high drug prices

Everyone should be able to access and afford the medication they need in order to live the healthiest life possible.

As drug prices have risen, insurers are shifting costs to consumers and families are suffering, unable to afford the medications they need. This is putting families here in our state and across the country at risk because outrageously high drug prices are preventing them from maintaining their health. We cannot be silent as this continues.

I personally have been affected. I am diabetic and the medication my doctor prescribed to me costs $1,000 per 30-day supply. I have insurance – fantastic isn’t it? I can’t afford the best meds, the treatment that would be the most beneficial.

I had to ask for something I could afford. It doesn’t work. There are days that my blood sugar is so high that I am exhausted and my body is numb. I have tried four different “cheap” substitutes. None have worked like Rybelsus.

Congress’ top priority must be to address the outrageous list prices that manufacturers charge, which drive up costs throughout the system.

The repercussions are horrendous when our loved ones skip medication. Whether they have diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or other chronic conditions, skipping medication can lead to deteriorating health and even premature death.

It’s time for everyone to work together to rein in rising prescription drug prices so we can improve the health and save the lives of countless Americans.

