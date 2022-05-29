 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Congress need to protect 'least of these' and enact gun law reforms now

  • 0

Today I wrote letters to my U.S. senators and my U.S. representative, urging them to take a stand against guns designed and intended only to kill as many people as possible.

As I wrote the letters, I felt terribly powerless, as I know that our gutless "leaders" will not take any risks that might threaten their NRA income and support, or their electability.

I took some time to reflect on the fact that our legislators, who all claim to be Christians, ignore the teaching of Jesus to care for "the least of these."

If politicians do not see helpless, powerless children as "the least of these," then they are no more than sniveling cowards who care only about their own self-interest.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Mullin's attempt to expunge Trump's impeachment is shameful

Letter: Mullin's attempt to expunge Trump's impeachment is shameful

"This effort by Mullin is nothing more than a demonstration of the mewling spinelessness that has infected most Republican elected officials as they compete to see which of them can prostrate themselves the most in front of Donald Trump, who instigated Jan 6," writes Broken Arrow resident J.M. Ehlers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert