Letter: Congress need to protect 'least of these' and enact gun law reforms now

Today I wrote letters to my U.S. senators and my U.S. representative, urging them to take a stand against guns designed and intended only to kill as many people as possible.

As I wrote the letters, I felt terribly powerless, as I know that our gutless "leaders" will not take any risks that might threaten their NRA income and support, or their electability.

I took some time to reflect on the fact that our legislators, who all claim to be Christians, ignore the teaching of Jesus to care for "the least of these."

If politicians do not see helpless, powerless children as "the least of these," then they are no more than sniveling cowards who care only about their own self-interest.

