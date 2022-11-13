 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Congrats to James Lankford for showcasing skill in avoiding debates

I’m thinking congratulations are in order for Sen. James Lankford and his staff, upon being reelected with the minimum disclosed about future plans mixed with the maximum amount of complaining about all things Joe Biden.

The fact that he nixed any debates with his opponent and was able to skirt any serious policy questions is a testament to both his skill at avoidance.

My main question: Will the senator be transferring the operations of his campaign prayer coalition team that says that it is “here for you and would be honored to lift your request up in prayer” to his Washington Senate office?

With government funding, he could expand his religious activity to new heights. I’m wondering if his prayer coalition selects and edits as they work to fulfill their mission of lifting up prayers (I suspect my prayer request was lost).

