Letter: Confused access to COVID-19 vaccine

Why are some people getting the COVID-19 vaccine before others who should be first?

I see Oklahoma Superintendent Joy Hofmeister got one. But up here in Delaware county, I can't get one, and I am older than 65 with two other medical conditions.

Editor's note: Priority for vaccination is set by the state. Senior state, county and city government leaders and elected officials are included in Phase 2 vaccinations, as are teachers and anyone over age 65.

