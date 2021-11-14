Letter: Condemned inmate John Grant wasn't deserving of mercy

John Grant dragged that female cafeteria worker into a closet and stabbed her 16 times. Why? I cannot imagine the horror and agony she felt as she was stabbed repeatedly.

I will not ask forgiveness when I say that John Grant did not suffer enough when he was executed. All the media and the bleeding hearts care about is the welfare and comfort of the criminals.

These men have killed and they deserve no mercy. Someone has to speak out for the victims of these horrific crimes.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.