Letter: Concerns raised about hand-picked Inhofe successor Luke Holland

In a recent edition of the Tulsa World, it was reported that the newly announced candidate for the Senate to replace Senator Jim Inhofe, Luke Holland, “wasted no time….praising former President Donald Trump (“Inhofe officially sets his retirement,” Feb. 26).”
This came just days after Trump had praised Vladimir Putin as a “genius” and “uncanny,” referring to Putin’s recent attack on Ukraine.
Holland’s praise of Trump should alarm every Oklahoman – conservative Republican or not. One thing Oklahomans do not need is another congressional representative who fawns over Trump.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.