Letter: Concerned about managed Medicaid

I am deeply concerned about the privatization of Medicaid in Oklahoma.

Privatization has previously been a failure in our state and appears to be another potentially costly failure for Oklahomans, primarily those depending on Medicaid for health care.

We risk disenfranchisement of those needing health care the most with complicated enrollment procedures and unclear policies.

There is a risk of rate cuts to providers, hurting rural providers and facilities.

Senate Bill 131 offers an off ramp. It's a chance to create our own managed care system instead outsourcing something so critical to our individual and collective well-being.

Holli Reherman, Sallisaw

Editor's Note. Senate Bill 131 would require the Oklahoma Health Care Authority to oversee the state's health care program rather than managed care contracts with private firms. It passed the House and Senate but has been referred back to the Senate for consideration of amendments.

