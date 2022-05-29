Letter: Compromise needs to be found on gun laws

The tragic shooting at the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school exemplifies yet another example of virtually no gun control laws. In the Uvalde case, an 18-year-old man walked into a gun store and easily bought an assault rifle.

This most recent devastation in our neighboring state should serve as a wake-up call that one of our Oklahoma schools could be next. Sadly, our state legislators and congressional members are all too willing to stand by and witness more carnage.

To some extent I find both political parties at fault for not passing at least some form of national legislation to control guns. While Democrats try to capitalize on tragedies to garner votes for their all-encompassing gun control measures, Republicans in general accept shootings, because we shouldn't prohibit just about anyone from owning guns.

In the aftermath of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting just 10 years ago, our then Sen. Tom Coburn was willing to compromise on gun control legislation, but unwilling to accept universal background checks. Unfortunately, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer was unwilling to accept any bill without universal background checks. The result: No bill was passed.

On CNN, Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy said he was willing to accept a compromise bill, which would preclude anyone under the age of 21 from purchasing an assault rifle.

Coburn no longer represents us, but we can only hope that compromise with others will save the day, even if our legislators stand on the sidelines.

