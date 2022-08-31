 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Compare what Democrats have done with those who oppose them

With all the misinformation that is being spread today, we at the Creek County Democratic Party thought it important to set a few facts straight. These facts were researched and vetted thoroughly to ensure accuracy.

• Democrats: Accepted Al Gore's extremely close loss in the 2000 presidential election, based on "dangling chads" in Florida.

• Others: Refuse to accept a loss in 2020 despite over 60 court cases confirming President Joe Biden’s win. Refusing to accept the election results led to an insurrection.

• Democrats: Built a worldwide coalition to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

• Others: Cheered Vladimir Putin and praised him as a genius for invading a sovereign nation, mercilessly killing innocent women and children.

• Democrats: Reinforced our commitment to strengthen NATO.

• Others: Pushed for America's withdrawal from NATO.

• Democrats: Created a record 6.4 million jobs in President Biden’s first year.

• Others: Did not support effective measures to counter the pandemic which crippled our economy.

• Democrats: Provided $1,400 stimulus checks to Oklahomans through the American Rescue Plan, House Resolution 1319, which helped families stay current on bills.

• Others: The Oklahoma caucus voted against sending you $1,400 stimulus checks and giving you a helping hand.

• Democrats: Provided $3 million to Creek County for road repairs via the American Rescue Plan.

• Others: Unanimously voted against American Rescue Plan providing these necessary funds for your roads in your county, yet gladly accepted those funds when the act passed. Some are taking credit for what they voted against.

Editor’s note: Johnson is the chairman of the Creek County Democratic Party.

