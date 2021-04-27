Letter: Community safety needs to be more than law enforcement

Regarding the proposed Community Safety Center in Tulsa, I would propose including a core set of social services inside the hallways of a new Tulsa Community Safety/Service Center.

By having expertise in homelessness, substance abuse, physical abuse and other related needs in the same facility, co-mingling with other first responders on a daily basis, there can be significant formal and informal information transfer that can lead to better training, policies and outcomes for the community and service providers.

Instead of focusing on the effects with arrests, ambulance rides and repeated offenses, there should be an emphasis on the roots of the problems, helping to identify and resolve them.

It is like medicine. If you continue to treat and medicate only the symptoms/effects and do not invest in preventative methods, the outcomes for the patients will continue to be worse.

The expenses and stresses will be higher for the patient and the system in general.

The design of the campus will be very important to the outcomes. The space should be designed so all the different functions are able to interact easily and regularly.