 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Community gratitude

  • 0
Tulsa skyline at sunset (copy)

In 2023 Tulsa will see state-of-the-art police technology implemented, millions of dollars worth of new firefighting equipment delivered, improved housing stock, a diversified population and improvements in infrastructure.

 Daniel Shular, Tulsa World

Ginnie Graham hosts Tulsa resident Lisa Kennedy Lawrence, who created The Birthday Fairy Project. It tributes mass shooting victims by bringing attention to their lives' beginnings, not their endings.

My wife and I have worked and lived in Tulsa for over 40 years. Tulsa has a lot to like.

A couple of examples are our police and fire departments. I can't help but always remember the sacrifice of Sgt. Craig Johnson, who died while on duty in June 2020. 

When our house burned to the ground in 2011, a fireman entered at the height of it and removed the pictures hanging on our walls. They were our irreplaceable family pictures.

Also, Tulsa is fortunate to have George Kaiser, who envisioned and mostly funded our crown jewel, Gathering Place.

Over the years I have noticed that our Tulsa Refuse and Recycling Department never misses their appointed pick-up obligations. No matter the weather, workers arrive on your appointed day and pick up our trash. One person on each side of the trash truck, they do their job. I don’t know too many services that can say the same.

People are also reading…

Additionally, there are too many numerous other things to mention about what makes Tulsa such a wonderful place to live.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio

 

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Thank Biden

Letter: Thank Biden

"It was exciting to read reporter Rhett Morgan's article about the investment to develop a business park east of Tulsa." says Tulsa resident Curtis Nelson.

Letter: Bad placement

Letter: Bad placement

"The Dec. 20 Tulsa World all but buried the story of the most historic criminal referral of a U.S. president ever." says Tulsa resident Leslie Dye.

Letter: It's a turnpike

Letter: It's a turnpike

"It’s very difficult to get out of Tulsa, in any direction, that does not involve turnpikes." says Tulsa resident Karen Gaddis.

Letter: Poor Jan. 6 defense

Letter: Poor Jan. 6 defense

"Editors must have been desperate to find someone to write a negative response to the January 6th Congressional investigation findings." says Tulsa resident Stephen Walker.

Letter: High heating cost

Letter: High heating cost

"If we are an energy powerhouse, why are we paying the highest heating costs in the nation? Follow the money." says Sapulpa resident Nancy Gladden.

Letter: Homeless plan

Letter: Homeless plan

"A task force may sound impressive, but task forces take time." says Tulsa resident Philip Viles.

Letter: Focus on work

Letter: Focus on work

"The job of our elected officials is not to fight with Democrats or Republicans or impose their beliefs and religion on others. " says Tulsa resident Barbara Bannon.

Letter: Insurrection costs

Letter: Insurrection costs

"President Donald Trump continues to cost the American people even as he fades from public acceptance." says Tulsa resident W.B. Moorer.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert