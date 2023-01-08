Letter: Community gratitude

My wife and I have worked and lived in Tulsa for over 40 years. Tulsa has a lot to like.

A couple of examples are our police and fire departments. I can't help but always remember the sacrifice of Sgt. Craig Johnson, who died while on duty in June 2020.

When our house burned to the ground in 2011, a fireman entered at the height of it and removed the pictures hanging on our walls. They were our irreplaceable family pictures.

Also, Tulsa is fortunate to have George Kaiser, who envisioned and mostly funded our crown jewel, Gathering Place.

Over the years I have noticed that our Tulsa Refuse and Recycling Department never misses their appointed pick-up obligations. No matter the weather, workers arrive on your appointed day and pick up our trash. One person on each side of the trash truck, they do their job. I don’t know too many services that can say the same.

Additionally, there are too many numerous other things to mention about what makes Tulsa such a wonderful place to live.

