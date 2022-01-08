 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Communities need wild, green spaces like Turkey Mountain
Letter: Communities need wild, green spaces like Turkey Mountain

Concerning Sunday's column about the saving of and benefits of Turkey Mountain ("Keeping it wild,” Jan. 2), it is wonderful that the people of Tulsa insisted that it be kept in its natural state and that more acreage has been added.

I think every town needs to have a green space: The bigger the town, the bigger the space.

I live near the Claremore Lake mountain bike trail and it is amazing the number of people using it, not only for biking but hiking. I never envisioned that it would become so popular.

Tulsa has lots of parks and they should be protected and improved as green spaces. More trees and grass, less concrete and blacktop.

