I think it is time for everyone to understand the meaning of the word “woke.”

Using this word is the last refuge of a racist, bully or bigot. It is their way to confuse the public and attack the rest of us because they think they have the right to denigrate and vilify others.

What they call “woke” or “wokeness,” I call tolerance, inclusion, compassion or what for four generations my Oklahoma relatives called common decency.

Instead of teaching children to respect flags, prayers in school or one religion’s commandments, we should teach them to respect each other and embrace diversity and love their neighbors.

I believe that Ryan Walters was elected to make our public schools great.

Before he calls any teachers terrorists, he should remember that this is Oklahoma, where many teachers were trained and sent to communities all over the West to establish schools during the expansion of our country.

I believe Walters should support the 700,000 students attending public schools and leave the needs of the 38,000 private school students to those who can afford it.

I am willing to provide Walters a one-way ticket to Florida, where I believe his ideas should go over really well.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.