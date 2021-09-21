Letter: Commitment to integrity

Remember this from your childhood: Sticks and stones can break my bones, but words, well, words have consequences as they can break things too.

Our congressional cohort has suddenly become fiscally responsible, and I am OK with that.

But first they need to show how the tax cut under the prior administration paid for itself, given the over $7 trillion increase in the federal debt in the four years under the former president and their silence about that 36% increase in the debt.

Especially since they have decided not to raise the debt ceiling now after agreeing to raise it twice under the former president.

Sen. Jim Inhofe and others want to investigate what happened in Afghanistan during the withdrawal. I, too, want to know how this happened, including why the former president negotiated with the Taliban (a recognized terrorist group) and not the Afghan government and then authorized the release of 5,000 Taliban from prison.

The former president also slowed down the visa program to allow Afghanis who supported the U.S. to be able to leave before the deadline, a deadline the current administration extended to allow time to recover as many people as wanted to leave.